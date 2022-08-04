Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Position Trimmed by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,195 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Daseke worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the first quarter worth about $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Stock Performance

DSKE stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 50.36%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

