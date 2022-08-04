Dash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $85.34 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $50.93 or 0.00221125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $552.66 million and approximately $85.34 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004766 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00516174 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,851,318 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.