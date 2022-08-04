Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.07 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.05.

DDOG stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.49. 13,678,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,300. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,049,000.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,707 shares of company stock worth $12,415,642 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Datadog by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

