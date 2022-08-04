DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $97.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.19. 10,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. DaVita has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.62.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 38.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

