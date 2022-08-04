Dawn Protocol Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004135 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.53 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,907.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003876 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032108 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

