Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,296,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,888,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of DAWN opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.70.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
