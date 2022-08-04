DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $305.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 929.78% and a negative return on equity of 77.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

