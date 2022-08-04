DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0009

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $150,658.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

