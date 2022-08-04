Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.60.

Shares of Definity Financial stock traded up C$0.25 on Thursday, hitting C$37.84. 372,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.90. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.0294276 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

