Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $55.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 201.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DISH. Benchmark cut their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 61.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

