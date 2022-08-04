Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $11.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $623.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Denny’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 105,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 99,397 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

