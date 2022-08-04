Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($29.90) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on AXA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.45) target price on AXA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.90) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($29.90) price objective on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of CS traded up €1.25 ($1.29) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €23.43 ($24.15). The company had a trading volume of 9,066,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.57. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($22.81) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($28.55).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

