Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $93.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.79.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.96. 30,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after buying an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.