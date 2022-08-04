Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Research Coverage Started at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €26.50 ($27.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.98) to €26.00 ($26.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.68) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.84) to €28.50 ($29.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

