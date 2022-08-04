Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Raises Dividend to $2.28 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.2775 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diageo to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Diageo stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.00. 195,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.76 and a 200 day moving average of $191.24. Diageo has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

