Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $188.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $583.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.90 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.