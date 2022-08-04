Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 18.8 %

NYSE:DBD opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.96 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 25,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 25,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898 in the last ninety days. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Hein Park Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 577,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 293,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

