Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 34,895 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Service Co. International worth $118,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,626 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Service Co. International by 246.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 543,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 468,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 10,867.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 459,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 301,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

