Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 95,396 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.18% of Textainer Group worth $116,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,402. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

