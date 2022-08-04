Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.19% of Globe Life worth $118,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $3,531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

