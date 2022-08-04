Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $115,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

NetApp stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.87. 12,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

