Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $121.28 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.54% of ExlService worth $121,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

EXLS stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.31. 2,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $171.87.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.