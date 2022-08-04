Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Genuine Parts worth $116,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.98. 18,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,356. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

