Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Decreased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period.

DFIV stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

