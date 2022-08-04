Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 106,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,079,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.