Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $105.01

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.01 and traded as low as $62.01. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 2,340,141 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.74.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

