DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 430.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,558 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in DISH Network by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

