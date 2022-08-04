DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DISH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.21. 133,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

