DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $36.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.59% from the company’s previous close.

DISH has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

DISH stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in DISH Network by 430.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 1,587,558 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

