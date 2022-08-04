DMScript 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $37,394.46 and $3.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00636899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00035348 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

