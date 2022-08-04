DOC.COM 24 Hour Volume Hits $57,060.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $57,060.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DOC.COM Profile

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic.

DOC.COM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

