Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stake Reduced by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 101,399 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 187,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,825,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,115,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $849,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

