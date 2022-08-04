DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $32.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of DV traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 75,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,102. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after buying an additional 317,045 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,017,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after buying an additional 575,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.