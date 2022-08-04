Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Dover has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dover to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

DOV traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.46. 775,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dover by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.