DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.18

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.08). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.08), with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

DP Poland Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £46.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeremy Dibb acquired 77,454 shares of DP Poland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £4,647.24 ($5,694.45).

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 121 Domino's Pizza stores.

Further Reading

