DraftKings Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 103,239 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 13% compared to the average volume of 91,185 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 745,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,711,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

