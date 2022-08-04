Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,435. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

