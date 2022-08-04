Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $57.66 million and $6.63 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.69 or 1.00012352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

