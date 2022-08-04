e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,038. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,480 shares of company stock worth $8,529,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

