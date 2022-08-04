Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CFO David C. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,300.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

GRF opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

