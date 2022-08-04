EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.84-$6.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.90.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,977. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average of $180.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 196.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

