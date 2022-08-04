Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

