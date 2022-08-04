Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,451. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.