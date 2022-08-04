Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.15. 20,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $483,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 59.5% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

