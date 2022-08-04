Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EFT opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

