Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $871,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

