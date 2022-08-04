Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ETG stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.