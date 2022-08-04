Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

ETB stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

