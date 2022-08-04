eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 2.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in eBay by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after acquiring an additional 911,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $344,866,000 after buying an additional 480,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,617. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

