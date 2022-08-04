eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.30.

eBay Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

